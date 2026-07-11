Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM Shares Bought by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM by 55,555.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,018 shares of the mining company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $1,367,783,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,225,477 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $2,920,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,705 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $194,195,000. Employees Provident Fund Board purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $183,341,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16,853.0% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 915,462 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 910,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. TD increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$304.00 to C$310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $238.31.

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More Agnico Eagle Mines News

Here are the key news stories impacting Agnico Eagle Mines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America cut its price target on Agnico Eagle Mines but kept a buy rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling that some analysts still like the company's long-term outlook. Benzinga report on Bank of America price target update

Bank of America cut its price target on Agnico Eagle Mines but kept a rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling that some analysts still like the company's long-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Agnico Eagle as a stock investors are closely watching, which can reflect elevated interest ahead of potential catalysts such as operating updates, commodity moves, or analyst revisions. Zacks most-searched stocks article

Zacks highlighted Agnico Eagle as a stock investors are closely watching, which can reflect elevated interest ahead of potential catalysts such as operating updates, commodity moves, or analyst revisions. Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate for Agnico Eagle, which is a modest fundamental headwind, but its current-year earnings outlook remains well above the revised figure, suggesting the company is still expected to be profitable. MarketBeat earnings estimate update

Scotiabank lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate for Agnico Eagle, which is a modest fundamental headwind, but its current-year earnings outlook remains well above the revised figure, suggesting the company is still expected to be profitable. Neutral Sentiment: A comparison article framed Agnico Eagle as a lower-risk, high-margin gold miner versus peers, reinforcing its reputation for balance-sheet strength and premium operations, though it does not represent a direct company catalyst. Motley Fool comparison article

A comparison article framed Agnico Eagle as a lower-risk, high-margin gold miner versus peers, reinforcing its reputation for balance-sheet strength and premium operations, though it does not represent a direct company catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Agnico Eagle reported a rock mass movement at the Barnat open pit in Québec and temporarily halted mining there while geotechnical teams assess stability. Although no injuries or environmental damage were reported, the incident raises operational risk at a key asset. Yahoo Finance article on Barnat pit stability concerns

Agnico Eagle reported a rock mass movement at the Barnat open pit in Québec and temporarily halted mining there while geotechnical teams assess stability. Although no injuries or environmental damage were reported, the incident raises operational risk at a key asset. Negative Sentiment: A Zacks note pointed out that Agnico Eagle shares have fallen sharply over the past three months as gold prices retreated, indicating that lower bullion prices remain a key drag on the stock. Zacks article on AEM stock decline

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 1.5%

AEM traded down $2.30 on Friday, reaching $146.73. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,724,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,878. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $116.83 and a 1 year high of $255.24. The business's 50 day moving average is $170.07 and its 200 day moving average is $192.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.21. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 39.46%.The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines's revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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