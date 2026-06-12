AI Squared Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

AI Squared Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,300 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 4.3% of AI Squared Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AI Squared Management Ltd's holdings in Intel were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Intel Trading Up 9.3%

INTC stock opened at $116.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $132.75. The stock has a market cap of $587.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.64 and a beta of 2.21. The business's 50-day moving average is $93.64 and its 200 day moving average is $61.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Intel's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America’s double upgrade and higher target are the main catalyst, reinforcing the view that Intel’s CPU and foundry businesses could drive meaningful longer-term growth. Intel rallies as BofA double-upgrades stock on increased CPU, foundry visibility

Bank of America’s double upgrade and higher target are the main catalyst, reinforcing the view that Intel’s CPU and foundry businesses could drive meaningful longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also lifted earnings estimates, suggesting the market is becoming more optimistic about Intel’s profitability outlook over the next couple of years.

Analysts also lifted earnings estimates, suggesting the market is becoming more optimistic about Intel’s profitability outlook over the next couple of years. Positive Sentiment: Broader semiconductor stocks are rebounding as investors return to beaten-down AI and chip names, adding support to Intel’s advance.

Broader semiconductor stocks are rebounding as investors return to beaten-down AI and chip names, adding support to Intel’s advance. Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s recent rally has been amplified by growing enthusiasm around its foundry turnaround and possible AI-related opportunities, but these remain longer-term execution stories rather than near-term fundamentals.

Intel’s recent rally has been amplified by growing enthusiasm around its foundry turnaround and possible AI-related opportunities, but these remain longer-term execution stories rather than near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: One item investors may watch closely is an insider sale reported today, which can sometimes temper sentiment even when the stock is rallying.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BofA raised shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. KGI Securities lowered shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Melius Research set a $150.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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