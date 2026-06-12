AI Squared Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

AI Squared Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 85,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,930,000. Solaris Energy Infrastructure comprises about 4.6% of AI Squared Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AI Squared Management Ltd owned about 0.12% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 6,450 shares of the company's stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,920 shares of the company's stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 29.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,917 shares of the company's stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,698 shares of the company's stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.00.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Laurie H. Argo sold 5,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $378,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,267,866.32. The trade was a 10.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher P. Wirtz sold 700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $54,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 36,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,786,483.70. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,099,593 shares of company stock worth $297,782,099. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company's stock.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Trading Up 11.3%

NYSE:SEI opened at $75.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.31 and a beta of 1.19. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.69%.The business had revenue of $196.24 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report).

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