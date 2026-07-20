AIA Group Ltd Acquires 60,611 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. $EDU

AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU - Free Report) by 185.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,342 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 60,611 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd owned 0.06% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EDU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,372 shares of the company's stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company's stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7,314.3% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 519 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the company's stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, New Street Research set a $65.00 price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $66.24.

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New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of EDU opened at $49.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average of $53.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19. New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $64.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 7.82%.The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group NYSE: EDU is one of China's leading providers of private educational services, specializing in language training, test preparation and consulting for overseas study. The company's offerings span a range of subjects, including English language instruction, preparatory courses for examinations such as the TOEFL, GRE and GMAT, and K-12 after-school tutoring. New Oriental's curriculum is delivered through a combination of in-person learning centers and digital platforms, enabling students across various regions to access its educational resources.

Founded in 1993 by Michael Yu Minhong in Beijing, New Oriental began as a small language school and quickly expanded its footprint.

See Also

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