Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 9,147 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,757 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,147 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $5,149,641,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company's stock worth $39,017,133,000 after buying an additional 8,168,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock worth $18,471,648,000 after buying an additional 6,777,771 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 917.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 6,585,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,170,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.7% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,201 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,535.68. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,444,607.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 925,789 shares of company stock worth $126,007,032. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $127.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.83 billion, a PE ratio of 143.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.68 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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