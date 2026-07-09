AIGH Capital Management LLC Acquires 303,815 Shares of Intellicheck, Inc. $IDN

AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN - Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,517,249 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 303,815 shares during the period. Intellicheck makes up approximately 1.4% of AIGH Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.50% of Intellicheck worth $10,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Intellicheck by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 16,492 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 45,085 shares of the company's stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Intellicheck in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,206 shares of the company's stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Intellicheck

In related news, CEO Bryan Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,000. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 35,550 shares of company stock valued at $268,521 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDN. Craig Hallum lowered Intellicheck from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Intellicheck from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Intellicheck from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellicheck presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $7.38.

View Our Latest Report on Intellicheck

Intellicheck Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of IDN stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The firm's 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.44 million, a P/E ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 0.80.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.52 million during the quarter. Intellicheck had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intellicheck, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellicheck Profile

Intellicheck, Inc is a provider of mobile identity verification and authentication solutions designed to help organizations verify credentials and combat fraud. The company’s technology leverages optical character recognition, machine learning, and biometric facial recognition to validate government‐issued IDs, passports, and other identity documents in real time. These solutions are deployed via on‐premises hardware or cloud‐based platforms, enabling clients to integrate identity checks directly into digital workflows and point‐of‐sale systems.

The firm’s flagship offerings include mobile credential scanning applications and software development kits (SDKs) that support Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti–Money Laundering (AML), age verification, and regulatory compliance across multiple industries.

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