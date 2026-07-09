AIGH Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. $ZVRA

AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,184,000. Zevra Therapeutics accounts for 1.5% of AIGH Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Zevra Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 235.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,374 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 617.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,937 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company's stock.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1%

ZVRA stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $872.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. Zevra Therapeutics had a net margin of 101.58% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm had revenue of $36.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZVRA. Weiss Ratings downgraded Zevra Therapeutics from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zevra Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zevra Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy. The company is also developing Celiprolol, a prodrug product candidate that is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of vascular Ehlers Danlos syndrome.

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