AIGH Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 758,328 Biodesix, Inc. $BDSX

AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 758,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,996,000. Biodesix comprises 1.5% of AIGH Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 7.50% of Biodesix as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Biodesix by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,802 shares of the company's stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Biodesix in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Biodesix by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 112,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company's stock.

Biodesix Price Performance

Shares of BDSX opened at $20.15 on Thursday. Biodesix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The business's fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market cap of $208.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.32. Biodesix had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 2,101.40%. The business had revenue of $25.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biodesix, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on BDSX shares. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Biodesix in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Biodesix from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Biodesix from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biodesix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BDSX

Biodesix Profile

Biodesix, Inc is a commercial-stage molecular diagnostics company headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, that develops and delivers blood-based tests to improve the diagnosis and management of lung diseases, including lung cancer. The company integrates advanced proteomic and, more recently, genomic technologies to offer noninvasive testing solutions designed to guide clinical decision-making. Biodesix operates a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory, allowing it to process patient samples at scale and maintain rigorous quality standards.

The company's flagship product, VeriStrat®, is a proteomic test that stratifies patients with non-small cell lung cancer into groups more likely to benefit from specific therapies.

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