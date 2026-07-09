AIGH Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. $TARA

AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,622,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,454,000. Protara Therapeutics comprises about 1.2% of AIGH Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.95% of Protara Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Protara Therapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Protara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TARA

Protara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Protara Therapeutics stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $230.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Protara Therapeutics Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies for virus-driven cancers. The company's primary areas of research include human papillomavirus (HPV)–associated malignancies, where it seeks to harness and enhance the body's immune response to target tumor cells. Protara's therapeutic strategy combines antigen-specific vaccination approaches with modulators of T-cell activation to improve clinical outcomes in patients with HPV-mediated disease.

Protara's lead immunotherapy candidate is PTX-35, an investigational monoclonal antibody designed to agonize OX40, a co-stimulatory receptor on T cells.

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