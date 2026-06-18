Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Acquired by Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,054 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 43,925 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 2.7% of Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC's holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $25,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,304,678 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $5,509,702,000 after purchasing an additional 303,944 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,792,580 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,160,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922,567 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,904,537 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,940,665,000 after purchasing an additional 137,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,911,504 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,448,340,000 after purchasing an additional 352,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,236,610 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,281,627,000 after purchasing an additional 231,718 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total transaction of $824,404.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,037.12. This represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company's stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD opened at $281.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $291.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.89. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.11 and a 1-year high of $307.96.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 16.91%.The company's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.81 per share. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio is 76.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on APD. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on Air Products and Chemicals and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $345.00 price objective on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $323.12.

View Our Latest Report on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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