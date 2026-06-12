Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Bought by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 513.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,321 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services' holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company's stock.

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Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.5%

APD opened at $277.98 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $229.11 and a one year high of $307.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. The business's 50 day moving average price is $292.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.14. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 16.91%.The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.81 per share. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio is 76.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total transaction of $824,404.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,037.12. This represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $345.00 price objective on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $323.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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