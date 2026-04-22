Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,837 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $30,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $34,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $294.83 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $229.11 and a one year high of $301.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of -195.25, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $286.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.25.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.81 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals's previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -479.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total transaction of $19,944,436.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 93,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,573,350.79. This trade represents a 42.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Air Products and Chemicals from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the company from $270.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Air Products and Chemicals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $308.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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