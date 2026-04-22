Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,253 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 45,863 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $46,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total transaction of $19,944,436.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 93,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,573,350.79. This trade represents a 42.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on Air Products and Chemicals and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $308.06.

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Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE APD opened at $294.83 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.11 and a 52 week high of $301.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $286.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.25. The firm has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of -195.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals's previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. Air Products and Chemicals's payout ratio is presently -479.47%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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