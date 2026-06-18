Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB is Contour Asset Management LLC's 8th Largest Position

Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 74.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,683,998 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 721,430 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for 5.3% of Contour Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Contour Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Airbnb worth $228,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 15.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 66,071 shares of the company's stock worth $8,022,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,994 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,770,000 after acquiring an additional 243,299 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,529,652 shares of the company's stock valued at $185,730,000 after acquiring an additional 195,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,785,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Airbnb from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 7,433 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $1,012,671.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 449,040 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,177,209.60. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,743 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.40, for a total value of $4,254,831.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,701,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,113,204. The trade was a 0.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,972,860 shares of company stock worth $267,555,449. Company insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Airbnb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Airbnb Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $140.54 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.81 and a 1 year high of $147.25. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $135.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.85. The company has a market cap of $84.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. Airbnb's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Further Reading

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