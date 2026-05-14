Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Shares Sold by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al trimmed its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,199 shares of the company's stock after selling 157,300 shares during the quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings in Airbnb were worth $22,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Airbnb from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Airbnb from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Airbnb

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $536,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 463,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $66,268,345. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 627 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $91,335.09. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,736,386.40. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 459,838 shares of company stock valued at $62,185,245. Insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB opened at $132.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.81 and a 1 year high of $147.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.55.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. Airbnb's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Airbnb

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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