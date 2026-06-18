Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM is Invenomic Capital Management LP's 4th Largest Position

Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,569 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock after buying an additional 172,472 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies comprises 2.7% of Invenomic Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.47% of Akamai Technologies worth $58,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,752,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $589,112,000 after acquiring an additional 957,345 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,239,099 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $245,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,756 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,115,342 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $271,820,000 after purchasing an additional 784,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,959,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,197,218 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $191,707,000 after purchasing an additional 563,178 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,300 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total transaction of $311,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,210 shares in the company, valued at $8,027,099.70. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $145.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $127.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $165.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.30 and a 200-day moving average of $108.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.20%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Akamai Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Akamai Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Akamai Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here