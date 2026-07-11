Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK Stake Lifted by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK - Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596,572 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 140,638 shares during the period. Alaska Air Group accounts for about 2.6% of U S Global Investors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.53% of Alaska Air Group worth $21,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,059,404 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $556,288,000 after buying an additional 110,628 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,175,350 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $159,720,000 after buying an additional 1,475,350 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,962,620 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $149,020,000 after buying an additional 588,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,777 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $108,166,000 after buying an additional 35,352 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,213 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $96,637,000 after buying an additional 280,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALK. Zacks Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Evercore set a $60.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALK

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $49.47. 1,952,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,237. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 93.33 and a beta of 1.28. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $65.88.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.51%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. Alaska Air Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -1.000--1.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.

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