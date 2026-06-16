Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 740,100 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR by 587.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 866,100 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 740,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Restaurant Brands International worth $59,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 23,154.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,532 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 39,362 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,835,522 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $466,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,359 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,985 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $365,279,000 after acquiring an additional 295,935 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,408,839 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $96,125,000 after acquiring an additional 380,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,903,208 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $955,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,354 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE:QSR opened at $75.66 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $76.57 and its 200 day moving average is $72.57. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.33 and a fifty-two week high of $81.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 9.96%.The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Restaurant Brands International's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Restaurant Brands International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jill Granat sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $1,877,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 478,845 shares in the company, valued at $35,956,471.05. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $15,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 960,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,105,713.45. The trade was a 17.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 245,000 shares of company stock worth $18,356,850 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. CL King set a $81.00 price objective on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Restaurant Brands International

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

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