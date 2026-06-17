Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,800 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 43,986 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,533,420 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $262,291,000 after buying an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,690 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $24,578,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $6,844,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualcomm Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $214.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $225.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.59. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $259.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.60.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $184.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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