Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,500 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Alberta Investment Management Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp's holdings in Alphabet were worth $136,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Kentucky Trust Co grew its holdings in Alphabet by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $38,862.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,132,701. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total transaction of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 51,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,293,309.12. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,344,604. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $368.48 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.00 and a 1 year high of $408.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company's 50-day moving average is $366.01 and its 200 day moving average is $331.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $515.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $445.00 price target (up from $425.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $413.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here