Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI Shares Purchased by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI - Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,036,014 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 158,225 shares during the quarter. Albertsons Companies accounts for about 0.9% of E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.40% of Albertsons Companies worth $34,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $388,089,000. Towle & Co. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 674.2% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 339,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 295,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,330,507 shares of the company's stock valued at $675,305,000 after buying an additional 5,110,777 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered Albertsons Companies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.1%

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $22.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company's 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.49 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.320 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Albertsons Companies's payout ratio is currently 212.50%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc NYSE: ACI is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, operating a diversified portfolio of grocery store banners. Founded in 1939 by Joe Albertson in Boise, Idaho, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Its core business activities encompass the sale of fresh produce, meat, bakery items, deli offerings, pharmacy services, and general merchandise. The company's retail operations are complemented by an in-house private-label program, featuring brands such as O Organics, Open Nature, and Lucerne, which cater to a range of customer preferences and price points.

Throughout its history, Albertsons Companies has pursued growth via mergers and partnerships.

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