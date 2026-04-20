Albion Financial Group UT Cuts Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 288,949 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 11,723 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 3.4% of Albion Financial Group UT's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Albion Financial Group UT's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $53,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,386,863,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $30,855,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896,705 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,454,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725,326 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,180,313,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $13,381,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358,048 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $201.68 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $95.04 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $183.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm's revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $291.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock worth $207,181,819. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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