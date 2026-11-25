State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA - Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,567,463 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,691,518 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.76% of Alcoa worth $527,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essential Partners LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 3.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Alcoa by 4.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Alcoa by 22.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 2.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period.

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Insider Activity at Alcoa

In other Alcoa news, EVP Renato Bacchi sold 700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $35,714.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 74,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,928.60. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 15,628 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $790,776.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,014,841.40. This trade represents a 28.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing.

Alcoa Stock Down 3.4%

NYSE:AA opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.83. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $33.16 and a twelve month high of $84.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.52.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. Alcoa had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 6.70 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. Alcoa's payout ratio is currently 6.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $80.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson set a $62.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Alcoa from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Freedom Broker decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $76.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $58.23.

Read Our Latest Report on AA

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation is an integrated aluminum company involved in bauxite mining, alumina refining and primary aluminum production. Its products include bauxite, alumina and aluminum in forms used by customers across industries such as transportation, packaging, construction and consumer goods. The company operates internationally, with activities spanning North America, South America, Europe and Australia. Its business connects raw-material production with refining and smelting, serving customers in markets around the world.

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