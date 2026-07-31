Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) by 96.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 28,151 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $805,429,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,348,192 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $563,418,000 after acquiring an additional 75,161 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,033,304 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $295,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,459,453 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $217,466,000 after acquiring an additional 48,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,720,956 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $182,104,000 after acquiring an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $51.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARE

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, CFO Marc E. Binda sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 188,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,166,256. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus bought 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.72 per share, with a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 587,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,107,569.28. This trade represents a 1.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $52.56 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.41 and a 52 week high of $88.24. The company's 50 day moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.39. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73. The firm had revenue of $671.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.78 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The company's revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's payout ratio is currently -45.93%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

See Also

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