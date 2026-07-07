Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) by 95.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 20,488 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $805,429,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,033,304 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $295,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,424 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,022.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,813,955 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $151,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,298 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $72,144,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,582,387 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $175,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,781 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARE

Insider Activity

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus acquired 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.72 per share, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 587,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,107,569.28. The trade was a 1.29% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Calvin Thomas acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $143,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,353,984. This trade represents a 11.85% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of ARE opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.41 and a 52-week high of $88.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $671.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $684.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company's revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's payout ratio is presently -45.93%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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