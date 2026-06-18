Alight Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Bloom Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,765 shares of the company's stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $820,205.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 207,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,966,328.87. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.63, for a total transaction of $820,286.46. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 132,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,175,646.95. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,274 shares of company stock worth $58,696,472. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Bloom Energy stock opened at $285.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5,700.68 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $254.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.55. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $322.83.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $254.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $220.14.

View Our Latest Report on BE

Bloom Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks called Bloom Energy a “Bull of the Day,” citing strong demand for its solid oxide fuel cells as a fast-deployable power solution for AI datacenter buildout. Bull of the Day: Bloom Energy (BE)

Zacks called Bloom Energy a “Bull of the Day,” citing strong demand for its solid oxide fuel cells as a fast-deployable power solution for AI datacenter buildout. Neutral Sentiment: Bernstein initiated coverage with a “Market Perform” rating and a $276 target, suggesting the stock may be fairly valued after its recent run-up. Has BE Stock Peaked Yet? Here’s What Wall Street And Retail Think

Bernstein initiated coverage with a “Market Perform” rating and a $276 target, suggesting the stock may be fairly valued after its recent run-up. Negative Sentiment: Four Bloom Energy insiders, including Shawn Marie Soderberg, Satish Chitoori, Maciej Kurzymski and Aman Joshi, sold shares near $289, which can create short-term pressure despite the sales being tied to tax withholding. SEC filing for Shawn Marie Soderberg sale

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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