Alight Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in onsemi $ON

Alight Capital Management LP bought a new position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $4,061,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in onsemi by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get onsemi alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of onsemi from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $73.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of onsemi in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on onsemi from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $94.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ON

onsemi Price Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $112.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $104.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.88. onsemi has a one year low of $44.56 and a one year high of $134.92. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.97.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. onsemi's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. Equities analysts expect that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at onsemi

In other onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at $28,011,042. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Negative Sentiment: Semiconductor stocks are selling off amid higher-rate jitters and broader profit-taking, pressuring onsemi (ON) with the rest of the chip sector.

Semiconductor stocks are selling off amid higher-rate jitters and broader profit-taking, pressuring with the rest of the chip sector. Negative Sentiment: onsemi’s recent convertible-notes financing may be creating short-term hedging and supply pressure in the shares.

onsemi’s recent convertible-notes financing may be creating short-term hedging and supply pressure in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s latest quarterly results were stronger than expected, but that positive fundamental backdrop is being overshadowed by macro and technical factors.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider onsemi, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and onsemi wasn't on the list.

While onsemi currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here