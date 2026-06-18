Alight Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 90,000 Vicor Corporation $VICR

Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 90,000 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $9,864,000. Vicor makes up about 2.5% of Alight Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Alight Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of Vicor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vicor alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vicor by 3,918.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,189 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $47,368,000 after acquiring an additional 421,435 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 1,542.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 439,820 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $48,205,000 after purchasing an additional 413,038 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 4,634.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,611 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 259,022 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 1,921.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,882 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 254,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,625,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vicor

In other Vicor news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $9,660,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,895,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,718,620,338.90. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 494,175 shares of company stock valued at $119,770,174. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vicor Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of VICR opened at $325.17 on Thursday. Vicor Corporation has a 12-month low of $41.76 and a 12-month high of $361.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 108.75 and a beta of 2.36.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Vicor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 28.98%.The business had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vicor Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VICR. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Vicor from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vicor

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vicor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vicor wasn't on the list.

While Vicor currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here