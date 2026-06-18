Alight Capital Management LP Has $6.42 Million Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Alight Capital Management LP lessened its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up about 1.6% of Alight Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Alight Capital Management LP's holdings in ASML were worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,484,949 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,798,268,000 after acquiring an additional 132,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,791,982,000 after purchasing an additional 577,448 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,148,506 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,079,948,000 after acquiring an additional 305,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865,254 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,805,733,000 after acquiring an additional 142,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in ASML by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,705 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,652,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,532 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ASML from $1,813.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,750.00 price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,589.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,867.83 on Thursday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $683.48 and a 1 year high of $1,938.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $734.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.82. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $1,572.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,389.44.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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