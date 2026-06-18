Align Financial LLC Invests $353.13 Million in Visa Inc. $V

Align Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,006,888 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $353,126,000. Visa makes up approximately 1.6% of Align Financial LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Align Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Visa as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 446.2% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 200.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $330.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.89 and a 52 week high of $359.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm's 50 day moving average is $320.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.26.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm's revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $389.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $387.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $387.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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