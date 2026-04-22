Allegion PLC $ALLE Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.61% of Allegion worth $83,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novem Group acquired a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Allegion by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 126,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $20,159,000 after acquiring an additional 13,110 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Allegion by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Allegion by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALLE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore upgraded shares of Allegion to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $185.00 to $157.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $168.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allegion

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other news, Director Steven Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $161,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $793,821.65. This represents a 16.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Main acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.61 per share, with a total value of $299,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $299,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $143.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.02. Allegion PLC has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $183.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm's 50 day moving average is $151.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.90.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.04 billion. Allegion had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Allegion's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc NYSE: ALLE is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

Further Reading

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