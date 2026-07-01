Alley Investment Management Company LLC Increases Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 1,440.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,802 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,062 shares during the quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 456.7% in the fourth quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $189.65 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $179.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.37. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $142.65 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $255.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. RTX's payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank cut shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.38.

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RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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