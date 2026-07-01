Alley Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 19,986 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 118.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,882 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares during the quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $10,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,731,541 shares of the company's stock worth $28,564,097,000 after purchasing an additional 699,364 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 52,247.5% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 65,721,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,024,413,000 after buying an additional 65,595,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,240,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,951,570,000 after acquiring an additional 663,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,774,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,615,200,000 after acquiring an additional 312,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 16.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,449,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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GE Aerospace Trading Down 0.2%

GE opened at $372.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $243.34 and a fifty-two week high of $379.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company's 50-day moving average is $317.60 and its 200 day moving average is $313.43.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $348.22.

View Our Latest Report on GE

Key GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

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