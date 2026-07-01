Alley Investment Management Company LLC Raises Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,076 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 1.7% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Alley Investment Management Company LLC's holdings in Intuit were worth $14,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Intuit Stock Down 2.0%

Intuit stock opened at $261.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.84 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $333.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.54.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $309.45 per share, for a total transaction of $386,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $386,812.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $576.00 to $504.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Intuit from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Guggenheim set a $633.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $498.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

See Also

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