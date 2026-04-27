Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT - Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,067,962 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 215,188 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 1.58% of Alliant Energy worth $264,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 802.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,553,695 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,735,000 after buying an additional 1,381,593 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $82,265,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,779,087 shares of the company's stock worth $119,928,000 after purchasing an additional 626,410 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,084,562 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,792,000 after purchasing an additional 538,603 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 984,790 shares of the company's stock worth $66,389,000 after buying an additional 470,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company's stock.

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Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNT opened at $72.31 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $71.67 and its 200-day moving average is $68.56. Alliant Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Alliant Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 67.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $76.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alliant Energy

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation NASDAQ: LNT is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy's core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

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