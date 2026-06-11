Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 199,723 Shares of F5, Inc. $FFIV

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 121.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,355 shares of the network technology company's stock after buying an additional 199,723 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.64% of F5 worth $93,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 166.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,906 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 39,305 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 1,281.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in F5 by 38.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,297 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $79,428,000 after buying an additional 82,835 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in F5 during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in F5 by 288.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of F5 from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $382.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FFIV

F5 Trading Down 1.1%

FFIV stock opened at $390.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $344.96 and a 200-day moving average of $295.60. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $411.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.04.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.43. F5 had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. F5's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, CFO Edward Cooper Werner sold 2,500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 406 shares in the company, valued at $162,400. The trade was a 86.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,783 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.39, for a total transaction of $1,276,346.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 146,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,592,618.71. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 21,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,510 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

F5 Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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