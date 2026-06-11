Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,478,593 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 433,723 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.34% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $107,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 42,532 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 80,769 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,209 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $69.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $32.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $35.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $64.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 34,001 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $852,745.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,001 shares in the company, valued at $426,385.08. This trade represents a 66.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 93,583 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,808,425.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 204,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,144,667.54. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 702,402 shares of company stock worth $18,440,171 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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