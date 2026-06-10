Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $191.83 Million Stock Holdings in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 637,446 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 52,816 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.91% of Corpay worth $191,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Corpay by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 51,779 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corpay by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 138,858 shares of the company's stock worth $39,999,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corpay by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,182,672 shares of the company's stock worth $2,357,100,000 after buying an additional 58,235 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corpay by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,004 shares of the company's stock worth $24,774,000 after buying an additional 22,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Corpay by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,877 shares of the company's stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Corpay

In related news, insider Armando Lins Netto sold 2,694 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.01, for a total transaction of $961,784.94. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,834 shares in the company, valued at $5,652,896.34. This represents a 14.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,201 shares of company stock worth $6,126,597. 5.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corpay Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE CPAY opened at $357.25 on Wednesday. Corpay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.84 and a 12 month high of $367.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business's 50-day moving average price is $327.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.30. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 24.60%.The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.51 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 26.300-27.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.650 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPAY. Wall Street Zen raised Corpay from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Corpay from $440.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Corpay from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $383.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CPAY

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay NYSE: CPAY is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

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