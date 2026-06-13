Allianz SE Buys 177,321 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Allianz SE boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 881.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,430 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 177,321 shares during the period. Allianz SE's holdings in Netflix were worth $18,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 912.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after acquiring an additional 351,493,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 892.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $9,305,336,000 after acquiring an additional 89,558,684 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 859.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,376,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80,025,890 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $5,803,248,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 800.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 42,367,807 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,972,406,000 after acquiring an additional 37,661,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Netflix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra upgraded shares of Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.39.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776 in the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

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Netflix Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.93 and a 200 day moving average of $91.11.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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