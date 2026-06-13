Allianz SE Has $25.25 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Allianz SE increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 200.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,357 shares of the footwear maker's stock after buying an additional 264,320 shares during the period. Allianz SE's holdings in NIKE were worth $25,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westerkirk Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. now owns 131,220 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $34,200,000. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,188,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 123,652 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson lowered shares of NIKE from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.89.
Read Our Latest Analysis on NIKE
NIKE News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Nike’s “running revival,” suggesting improving momentum in its running category could help refresh the growth story and support a longer-term turnaround. How Nike's Running Revival Changes The Nike Stock Story
- Neutral Sentiment: Nike’s World Cup marketing push is aimed at strengthening brand visibility versus Adidas, but it is more of a strategic brand-building effort than an immediate earnings catalyst. Nike's World Cup play: take on Adidas and revitalize the brand
- Neutral Sentiment: EVP Philip McCartney sold 17,398 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards, which is routine but still adds to investor caution around insider activity. SEC filing
- Negative Sentiment: RBC Capital and other commentators downgraded Nike or reiterated skepticism, arguing the turnaround is progressing more slowly than expected and raising concerns about margins, profit goals, and the pace of operational improvement. Nike (NKE) was downgraded to a Hold Rating at RBC Capital
- Negative Sentiment: Recent market commentary said Nike is “still running in place” and has limited time to prove its turnaround, reinforcing worries that the stock may remain range-bound until fundamentals improve. Nike still running in place as turnaround taking longer than expected — RBC Capital
Insider Activity at NIKE
In other NIKE news, EVP Philip Mccartney sold 17,398 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $803,439.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 53,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,681.94. This represents a 24.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $173,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 41,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,893.48. This represents a 10.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 64,441 shares of company stock worth $2,734,204 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NIKE Stock Performance
NYSE:NKE opened at $44.90 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.35 and a twelve month high of $80.17. The stock has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.45.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.84%.The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. NIKE's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.
NIKE Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. NIKE's payout ratio is 108.61%.
About NIKE
(Free Report
)
Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.
The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).
Read More
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report).
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider NIKE, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NIKE wasn't on the list.
While NIKE currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.Get This Free Report