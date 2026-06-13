Allianz SE Has $25.25 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Allianz SE increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 200.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,357 shares of the footwear maker's stock after buying an additional 264,320 shares during the period. Allianz SE's holdings in NIKE were worth $25,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westerkirk Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. now owns 131,220 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $34,200,000. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,188,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 123,652 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson lowered shares of NIKE from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

NIKE News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Philip Mccartney sold 17,398 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $803,439.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 53,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,681.94. This represents a 24.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $173,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 41,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,893.48. This represents a 10.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 64,441 shares of company stock worth $2,734,204 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $44.90 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.35 and a twelve month high of $80.17. The stock has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.45.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.84%.The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. NIKE's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. NIKE's payout ratio is 108.61%.

About NIKE

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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