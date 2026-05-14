Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN Shares Sold by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lowered its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN - Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 311,871 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 20,471 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned 0.37% of Allison Transmission worth $30,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALSN. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 296 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ALSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $122.36 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $137.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.47. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 14.88%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Allison Transmission's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric C. Scroggins sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $150,207.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,019,617.60. This represents a 6.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,625. The trade was a 68.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company's products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison's core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

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