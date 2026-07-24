Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 156,029 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV - Free Report) by 662.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,583 shares of the airline's stock after buying an additional 156,029 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company's stock.

Key Southwest Airlines News

Here are the key news stories impacting Southwest Airlines this week:

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE:LUV opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The airline reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.42. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Southwest Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.250-4.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Southwest Airlines's payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LUV. TD Cowen increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $58.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $49.58.

Read Our Latest Report on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co is a U.S.-based low-cost carrier that operates a point-to-point domestic and near-international airline network. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company primarily flies Boeing 737 aircraft and offers no-frills, single-class service designed to keep fares competitive. Southwest's operating model emphasizes high aircraft utilization, quick turnaround times and an open seating policy, allowing customers to board and select seats on a first-come, first-served basis.

Founded in 1967 by Herb Kelleher and Rollin King as Air Southwest Company, Southwest began commercial service in 1971, initially connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Southwest Airlines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Southwest Airlines wasn't on the list.

While Southwest Airlines currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here