Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 92.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,654 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock after selling 183,293 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COIN. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $33,921,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 376,578 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $85,159,000 after buying an additional 67,082 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 65.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,102 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 303.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,316 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 15,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $324,365.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.54, for a total value of $1,815,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,446,200. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 30,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,841 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.66% of the company's stock.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of COIN stock opened at $158.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.51, a PEG ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.18 and a fifty-two week high of $402.16.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 12.20%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Compass Point reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research raised Coinbase Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $239.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coinbase Global

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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