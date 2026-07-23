Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. $NTCT

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT - Free Report) by 137.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,946 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 164,583 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.39% of NetScout Systems worth $9,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTCT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 23.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,798 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,377 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,420,479 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,844,000 after acquiring an additional 207,807 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 213,284 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 348,209 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 136,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTCT. Wall Street Zen upgraded NetScout Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Zacks Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered NetScout Systems from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NTCT

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

NTCT stock opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.68. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.37. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $45.28.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 11.11%.The company had revenue of $203.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.650-2.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetScout Systems news, Director Alfred Grasso sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $203,350.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,450. This represents a 12.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John Downing sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $322,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 129,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,202,285.09. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 3.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc is a leading provider of network performance management, service assurance and cybersecurity solutions. The company designs and delivers hardware and software platforms that capture and analyze real-time and historical packet data, enabling IT teams and service providers to monitor application performance, troubleshoot network issues and defend against distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. NetScout's flagship offerings include the nGeniusONE service assurance platform and the InfiniStream packet broker, which together provide end-to-end visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, NetScout has built a reputation for scalable and resilient monitoring infrastructure.

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