Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stake in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) by 379.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921,424 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 729,379 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.14% of Roblox worth $53,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Roblox by 27.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 54,439 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares in the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $405,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the company's stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,777 shares of the company's stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 50,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $2,292,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 852,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,588,249.92. This represents a 5.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 14,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $649,896.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 349,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,842,870.28. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 161,983 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,990 over the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.06. Roblox Corporation has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $150.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 277.69% and a negative net margin of 20.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBLX. Arete Research set a $95.00 target price on Roblox and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Roblox from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Roblox from a "hold" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $47.50 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBLX

Key Roblox News

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Positive Sentiment: Roblox unveiled Build , a new AI-powered creation tool inside its mobile app that lets users describe a game idea in plain language and have AI generate a playable starting point. The feature could boost creator activity, engagement, and long-term platform growth. Article Title

Roblox unveiled , a new AI-powered creation tool inside its mobile app that lets users describe a game idea in plain language and have AI generate a playable starting point. The feature could boost creator activity, engagement, and long-term platform growth. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage from TechCrunch, Business Insider, and Yahoo Finance reinforced the same theme: Roblox is pushing deeper into AI-driven game creation, which may appeal to investors looking for new monetization and user-growth catalysts. Article Title

Additional coverage from TechCrunch, Business Insider, and Yahoo Finance reinforced the same theme: Roblox is pushing deeper into AI-driven game creation, which may appeal to investors looking for new monetization and user-growth catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms issued reminders about the August 7 lead-plaintiff deadline in the ongoing securities class action, and some notices said the alleged class period has been expanded. These updates add legal overhang but mostly repeat information already circulating in the market. Article Title

Several law firms issued reminders about the August 7 lead-plaintiff deadline in the ongoing securities class action, and some notices said the alleged class period has been expanded. These updates add legal overhang but mostly repeat information already circulating in the market. Negative Sentiment: The securities-fraud lawsuit and related investor alerts likely pressured sentiment because they raise the risk of legal costs, management distraction, and potential reputational damage for Roblox. Article Title

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

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