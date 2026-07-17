Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 733,730 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,653,485 shares of the company's stock after selling 733,730 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.41% of Jacobs Solutions worth $212,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of J. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez acquired 253 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,477.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,450.24. This represents a 2.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert V. Pragada acquired 3,601 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.09 per share, for a total transaction of $400,035.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 333,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,076,842.95. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,257 shares of company stock valued at $477,651. Insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on J. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.10.

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Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:J opened at $132.19 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $121.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.34. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.68 and a 52 week high of $168.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 2.92%.The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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