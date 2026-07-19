Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 90,446 Shares of Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,198 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 90,446 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.84% of Sanmina worth $58,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 1.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,795 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David V. Hedley III sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.52, for a total value of $109,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,619,179.52. This trade represents a 6.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jure Sola sold 118,368 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.84, for a total value of $27,087,333.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,227,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at $280,917,805.32. The trade was a 8.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 156,509 shares of company stock worth $35,699,476 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Sanmina Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of SANM opened at $197.24 on Friday. Sanmina Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $95.49 and a fifty-two week high of $288.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.12 and a 200 day moving average of $184.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company's revenue was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sanmina has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.750-11.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanmina Corporation will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SANM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sanmina from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $160.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sanmina

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

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