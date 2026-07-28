Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $895,000 Position in SL Green Realty Corporation $SLG

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,399 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in SL Green Realty by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,874 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $264,636,000 after acquiring an additional 41,873 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,041,226 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $139,501,000 after purchasing an additional 617,488 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,918,292 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $133,862,000 after buying an additional 1,117,357 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,675,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,121 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $71,609,000 after buying an additional 32,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company's stock.

SL Green Realty Stock Down 1.4%

SLG opened at $53.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.10. SL Green Realty Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $66.29. The firm's fifty day moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average is $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.58.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.21. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 16.92%.The business had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. SL Green Realty's revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. SL Green Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corporation will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6175 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. SL Green Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 price objective on SL Green Realty and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised SL Green Realty from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $54.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SLG

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. NYSE: SLG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on the acquisition, management and development of commercial office properties in Manhattan. As one of New York City's largest office landlords, the company's portfolio includes Class A office buildings and mixed-use projects located in prime Midtown and Downtown submarkets. SL Green generates revenue through leasing office space to a diverse mix of tenants spanning financial services, technology, media and professional services firms.

Founded in 1980 by real estate investor Stephen L.

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