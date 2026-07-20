Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,329 shares of the company's stock after selling 36,764 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Encompass Health worth $29,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EHC. WPG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 324 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Encompass Health by 36,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Encompass Health by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $71,309.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,588,382.80. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EHC. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Encompass Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Encompass Health from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $152.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $143.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $112.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company's 50-day moving average price is $104.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.59. Encompass Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $92.77 and a 52 week high of $127.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.890-6.110 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Corporation will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Encompass Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.69%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Encompass Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Encompass Health wasn't on the list.

While Encompass Health currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here