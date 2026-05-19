Allworth Financial LP Acquires 2,067 Shares of Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 84.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,521 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP's holdings in Sandisk were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNDK. Composition Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Sandisk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sandisk by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sandisk by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

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Sandisk Price Performance

SNDK stock opened at $1,333.01 on Tuesday. Sandisk Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.79 and a 1-year high of $1,600.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $914.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.86. The company has a market capitalization of $197.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 4.82.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Sandisk from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sandisk from $980.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sandisk from $750.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Sandisk from $1,250.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,124.18.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In related news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. The trade was a 26.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 6,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,555,092 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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